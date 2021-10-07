Pandemic forces more N.B. schools to close this week

COVID-19 is forcing more schools across the province to close.

In the Anglophone South school district, Campobello Island School will have an operational day Thursday and students will be learning from home, according to a notice from the district.

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Stanley Consolidated School in the Anglophone West school district. That district has told students to stay home Thursday and plan for a return to school on Friday.

There has been an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hartland Community School. Because cases at the school continue to rise, the school will have distance learning Thursday and Friday, said the district.

At-home learning also continues Thursday at Maplehurst Middle School and and Northrop Frye School, said the Anglophone East school district.

Several other schools previously announced they would remain closed for the rest of this week.

At least 78 schools and 44 early learning and child-care facilities have now been affected since the beginning of the school year on Sept. 7.

The province announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 51 people hospitalized because of the virus, one more than Tuesday, with 25 of them in intensive care, an increase of two. No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.