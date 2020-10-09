Less than a week after classes began in New Brunswick public schools, a number of them are closed due to cases of COVID-19, especially in the Campbellton area.

All city schools in the francophone and anglophone school districts have cases of COVID-19, in addition to the Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick Campbellton campus, the city's mayor said, and all but one school in the city is closed today.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Mayor Ian Comeau said these schools include:

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin

Lord Beaverbrook School

Sugarloaf Senior High School

Campbellton Middle School

Le Galion des Appalaches will remain open because only one class is affected, he said.

Students at Sugarloaf High will be learning remotely.

"Wave four is upon us here in Zone 5 and in New Brunswick," Comeau said.

Parents received emails and phone calls about the closures on Sunday, he said, adding that parents were messaging him over the weekend about feeling unwell, along with their children.

Ian Comeau, mayor of Campbellton, said more people need to get vaccinated to protect children who are too young to get their vaccines. (Zoom)

He expects at least 20 cases in the area to be announced Monday by Public Health officials.

"I think the cases are going to be high here in Zone 5," Comeau said.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking at a news briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

More health measures at Campbellton, Dalhousie schools

In a note to parents Sunday, Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said public health directives have also been implemented in Campbellton and Dalhousie schools for the next two weeks, from Sept. 13 to 24. They include the following requirements:

• Students are to wear community or disposable masks all day at school, both in common areas and classrooms.

• Staff who are fully vaccinated will continue to mask in common areas;

• Schools are to reduce the amount of contact between students in separate classrooms including cafeteria seating, outdoor play, and gym time;

• Schools are not to start any interscholastic, extra-curricular or intramural activities in this two-week period that have not already been initiated.

Mandatory vaccines for city staff in Campbellton

In an interview Monday morning, Comeau urged the public to get their vaccines and wear masks to protect school children who can't get vaccinated. He expects many people in the area to return to wearing masks full-time.

"It's kind of scary," he said.

Comeau said city council will be discussing masks and mandatory vaccines for employees at its meeting Monday night.

Comeau expects at least 20 cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton area to be announced today. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

"We have to protect our employees, we have to protect the public," he said.

"We don't want a winter where suddenly we've got 10 snow plow operators sick and we can't snow plow."

COVID-19 cases in more N.B. schools

A case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at Dalhousie Regional High School.

In an email to parents Sunday, superintendent Mark Donovan said students in Grade 6,7 and 8 will be learning from home. All other students will report to school as usual.

"Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate," Donovan said in the email.

If families are not contacted by Public Health, students are asked to closely self-monitor for symptoms this week and get tested should symptoms develop.

Elsewhere in the province, there is no school Monday for students at Moncton High School, Donald Fraser Memorial School in Plaster Rock, and Ecole Sainte Anne in Fredericton.

We have been informed of 2 Covid-19 cases at Donald Fraser Memorial School. Sept 13 will be a distance learning day for all students. Full details on the district site: <a href="https://t.co/pKjwpx7VaZ">https://t.co/pKjwpx7VaZ</a><br>Thank you in advance to the school families for your patience as we work through this. —@ASD_West

A release was sent late Sunday by the Anglophone West school district confirming that two new COVID-19 cases were identified at Donald Fraser Memorial School in Plaster Rock.

It said all classes at the school have been cancelled for Monday while the school is cleaned and contact tracing is done.

There are also 26 confirmed cases across the provincial border in Listuguj First Nation in an outbreak tied to the school and daycare.

COVID-19 exposures at Moncton hospital

Public Health also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the virus during the past two weeks.

According to Public Health's latest update, most of the new possible exposures have been found in the Moncton region. This includes three exposures at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

The Government of New Brunswick's last update on provincial case numbers was Friday.

Current case numbers

New Brunswick confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and nine recoveries. The province no longer reports case numbers on weekends.

Public Health said in a news release Friday that 92 per cent of the new cases were among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. (CBC)

Six people were in hospital, including three in intensive care.

As of Friday, the province has 136 active cases.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has identified new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the virus during the past two weeks.

Flight exposure notifications:

Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m. Sept. 5 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 4 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m. Sept. 1 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:55 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

(420 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

(52 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 and September 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadilac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

111 Baig Blvd. Moncton) Sept.7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Casino New Brunswick (21 Casino Dr., Moncton)

(21 Casino Dr., Moncton) Sept. 5 between midnight and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant (806 Main St., Moncton)

(806 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shediac Market (10 Weldon St., Shediac)

(10 Weldon St., Shediac) Sept. 4 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cosmo dance night club (837 Main St., Moncton)

Sept. 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(141 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito (581 Main St., Moncton)

(581 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar , 819 Main St., Moncton)

, 819 Main St., Moncton) Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Service NB Dieppe (200-258 Champlain St, Dieppe)

(200-258 Champlain St, Dieppe) Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

(176 Robinson St., Moncton) August 30 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Oceanside Fitness (184 Main St., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Old Navy (90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John)

(90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John) Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park (6094 Route 8, Boiestown)

(6094 Route 8, Boiestown) Sept. 1, 2, 3, and Aug. 30 and 31 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Goodine Insurance (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover)

between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guardian Johnson Drug (16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – TCBY Yogurt (121 Route 550, Hartford)

(121 Route 550, Hartford) Sept. 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(961 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub (530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

(530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland Sept. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – County Tractors & Machinery Ltd. (9130 Route 130, Florenceville-Bristol)

(9130 Route 130, Florenceville-Bristol) Aug. 31 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Springwater Campground pool ( 2539 Route 130, Four Falls)

2539 Route 130, Four Falls) Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Tim Horton's (22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Aug. 30 & 31 – Amsterdam Inn & Suites (383 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4

Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus ( 35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus ( 165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) September 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 4: p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – FOODLAND (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church (2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding)

(2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding) Sept. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office] (131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Theriault and Morin Dentist (148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) August 31 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) August 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – BMR (Labrie Road, Saint Quentin)

(Labrie Road, Saint Quentin) August 30 to September 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin) August 30 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 8 and 9 betweem 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema (52 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(52 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 and 5 – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre (21 Centre Rd., Balmoral)

(21 Centre Rd., Balmoral) Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club (30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton)

(30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton) Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop (81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton

Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

(725 Collège Rd., Bathurst) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus (1079 Principale Rd., Beresford)

(1079 Principale Rd., Beresford) Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's (426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila)

(426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila) Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.