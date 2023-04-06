Some schools closed after freezing rain falls over much of N.B.

A messy mix of early spring weather has closed some schools in New Brunswick Thursday morning, and delayed buses for other districts.

Anglophone North schools in Campbellton, Dalhousie and Jacquet River are closed, though all other schools in the district are open.

Francophone Northeast schools in the Restigouche region are also closed for the day, while the rest of the district is open.

Buses are delayed by one hour in the following places:

Anglophone South.

Anglophone East.

Anglophone West in weather Zones 2 to 9, which is the entire district except Edmundston.

Francophone South in Fredericton, Oromocto, Saint John, Quispamsis, Moncton, Shediac, Grande-Digue, Grand-Barachois, Cap-Pelé, Dieppe, Memramcook, Bouctouche, Cocagne, Saint-Paul, Sainte-Marie, Notre-Dame and Saint-Antoine.

Environment Canada had issued freezing rain warnings for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for much of southern New Brunswick.

The Department of Transportation's 511 service has listed main highways in the province as bare and dry, but partly snow covered with slushy patches from Edmundston to Grand Falls. It reported the highway between Woodstock and the U.S. border as snow covered. Visibility is listed as good across the province.