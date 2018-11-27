Poor weather forces some schools to close across the province

Expected poor weather conditions have led all schools in the Anglophone West School District to close on Tuesday.

In the Francophone South School District all schools in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas are also closed.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for parts of the province today.

The weather agency said snow and rain are expected to develop this morning then intensify as the day progresses as a low pressure will track toward New Brunswick today.

Some parts of the province can expect to see between 15 and 20 cm of snow, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said southern and eastern coastal regions of the province will see rain or a mix of rain and snow with predominantly snow elsewhere.

"Strong easterly winds will develop during the day today producing waves which could splash onto exposed eastern coastal roadways this afternoon such as the roadway near Eel River," Environment Canada said.

"Large waves may also affect east facing coastlines of the Acadian Peninsula near high tide."