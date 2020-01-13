Poor road conditions force school closures in northeast
Poor road conditions have forced schools in the Francophone Northeast School District on the Acadian Peninsula to close this morning.
Winter storm prompted a number of travel advisories over the weekend
Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain caused havoc across the province on Sunday. The blast of winter prompted flight cancellations and travel advisories over the weekend.
According to the province's transportation website, some highways are partly to fully covered by ice or snow.
