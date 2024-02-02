Snowy Friday morning brings some school cancellations across N.B.

Some New Brunswick households woke up to a snowy Friday morning, with school cancelled for two districts.

Anglophone North and Francophone Northeast closed all of their schools for the day and in Francophone South, five schools were closed.

The following Francophone South schools were cancelled:

École Régionale de Baie-Sainte-Anne

École Carrefour Beausoleil in Miramichi

École Soleil Levant in Richibucto

École Étoile de l'Acadie in Rogersville

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis-de-Kent

According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, trace snowfall amounts to around two centimetres are expected Friday with around two to five centimetres expected in northeast New Brunswick.