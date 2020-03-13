St. Thomas University suspends all in-person classes in response to COVID-19

St. Thomas University in Fredericton has suspended all in-person classes until the end of the school year.

Teaching is cancelled altogether next Monday Tuesday and Wednesday to allow staff and faculty to prepare online instructions.

Jeffrey Carleton, a spokesperson for St. Thomas University, said the suspension will last until April. 9. The campus will stay open, but all discretionary events are cancelled.

The closure will affect the 2,000 students who attend the university.

The university is also encouraging all 200 of its foreign and domestic students to return home.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Dominic Cardy ordered anyone who has travelled internationally, including to the U.S., but excluding the state of Maine, not to go into a New Brunswick school building.

About 2,000 students will be affected by the cancellations. (CBC)

New Brunswick students and chaperones who have returned or will return from international travel were to avoid public schools for two weeks from the date of their return.

The order retroactively affected individuals — children, students, staff, volunteers and family members — returning after this past Sunday and included early learning facilities and school district offices.

Public schools close in Ontario, Quebec

Meanwhile, all schools, universities, daycares and CEGEPs in Quebec will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, Premier François Legault announced Friday.

The news of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's positive test for COVID-19 came Thursday night, just hours after provincial officials in Ontario announced that publicly funded schools would be closing from March 14 through to April 5.

New Brunswick has one confirmed case of COVID-19. Eighteen people have tested negative.