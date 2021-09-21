Several school buses cancelled Tuesday, says Anglophone West district
The bus cancellations impact students in the Fredericton area, Edmundston, Centreville and Plaster Rock
Nearly a dozen school buses are not operating Tuesday because of operational requirements, said the Anglophone West School District in a series of Twitter posts.
The bus cancellations impact students in the Fredericton area, Edmundston, Centreville and Plaster Rock.
The cancellation of both morning and afternoon runs are as follows:
-
Bus number 200 serving the Skyline Southwood, Lincoln area
-
Bus number 225 serving the Hanwell area
-
Bus number 248 serving the Canada Street area
-
Bus number 266 serving the Marysville and Devon areas
-
Bus number 58 serving the Centreville area
-
Bus number 3 serving the Plaster Rock
-
Bus number 258 serving the Douglas area
Bus number 82 serving the Edmundston area ran in the morning, but will not operate after school Tuesday.
The Anglophone West School District said the bus cancellations are due to "operational requirements."
The district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More transit cuts
The City of Fredericton announced on Twitter on Monday that Fredericton Transit has changed its evening route leaving Kings Place.
The transit service will now only offer routes every hour - instead of every half hour - between 3:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m from Kings Place.
Fredericton said the change is due to a shortage of drivers and new drivers are being trained.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?