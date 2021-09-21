Several school buses cancelled Tuesday, says Anglophone West district

Nearly a dozen school buses are not operating Tuesday because of operational requirements, said the Anglophone West School District in a series of Twitter posts.

The bus cancellations impact students in the Fredericton area, Edmundston, Centreville and Plaster Rock.

The cancellation of both morning and afternoon runs are as follows:

Bus number 200 serving the Skyline Southwood, Lincoln area

Bus number 225 serving the Hanwell area

Bus number 248 serving the Canada Street area

Bus number 266 serving the Marysville and Devon areas

Bus number 58 serving the Centreville area

Bus number 3 serving the Plaster Rock

Bus number 258 serving the Douglas area

Bus number 82 serving the Edmundston area ran in the morning, but will not operate after school Tuesday.

The Anglophone West School District said the bus cancellations are due to "operational requirements."

Fredericton Transit cuts routes due to staffing shortage. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

The district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More transit cuts

The City of Fredericton announced on Twitter on Monday that Fredericton Transit has changed its evening route leaving Kings Place.

The transit service will now only offer routes every hour - instead of every half hour - between 3:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m from Kings Place.

Fredericton said the change is due to a shortage of drivers and new drivers are being trained.