School bus in ditch after Moncton crash, no serious injuries says platoon chief
Around 20 students on the bus when incident happened on Friday afternoon, fire department said
A school bus carrying around 20 students collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Moncton Fire Department responded to the call at 1128 McLaughlin Drive and arrived on scene to find the bus on its side, according to platoon chief Brian McDonald, who said the students on the bus were around 13 to 14 years old.
McDonald said there were no injuries to the driver of the vehicle and no serious injuries to the bus driver or students besides a "few bloody noses."
Members of the fire department remained on scene for around 30 minutes, McDonald said.
"We stabilized the incident, made sure the vehicles were safe to be towed and we cleared the scene," he said.
Cpl. Pierre Berard of the Codiac Regional RCMP said everyone was a bit shaken from the crash, but confirmed there were no injuries.
He said a passenger in the vehicle was trapped, but was quickly freed.
Another bus came to pick up the students.
The RCMP are still investigating the cause of the accident.
With files from Radio-Canada
