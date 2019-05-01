Esgenoôpetitj man charged after allegedly colliding with school bus carrying students

A 27-year-old Esgenoôpetitj man has been charged after the vehicle he was driving allegedly collided with a school bus transporting students earlier this week.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11 in Neguac, almost 200 kilometres north of Moncton.

In a statement, Neguac RCMP said the bus was travelling south when a car collided with "the rear of the bus."

No one was injured, but police said the car sustained "significant damage."

The driver fled and was later apprehended by police.

He is charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He is also facing charges under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act, including operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle.

The driver appeared in Miramichi provincial court and has been remanded into custody until a bail hearing.