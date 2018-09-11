22-year-old woman dies after crashing into a school bus on Monday

A 22-year-old woman from the Cap-Pelé area is dead after the vehicle she was driving slammed into a school bus on Monday morning.

Cpl. Eric Hanson of the RCMP's Shediac detachment said the woman died in hospital in Moncton late Monday morning from serious head injuries.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Route 133 between Grand-Barachois and Cap-Pelé.

The bus was carrying two students on the bus and was picking up one student when it was struck from behind.

The students were safe, but RCMP said the car was "pinned under the bus and the driver needed to be extracted from her vehicle."

Hanson said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but obstructed vision was not a factor.

He also said he has "no evidence to suggest there was any alcohol involved."

"There's a lot of details that we're not yet releasing, as we're still in discussions with the family to try put together the pieces of exactly what happened yesterday morning," he said.

An inspection is being done on the vehicle.

RCMP investigators are also waiting for toxicology reports, but Hanson didn't give an exact date of when they would be completed.