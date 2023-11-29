NB Lung concerned about air quality during school renovations

A health promotion group is calling for more stringent safety measures during renovations to improve school ventilation after some students experienced headaches, itchy eyes, nosebleeds and other symptoms related to poor air quality during work at Sir James Dunn Academy in Saint Andrews.

"We can't be making children sick while we are doing those upgrades," said Melanie Langille, president and CEO of NB Lung.

NB Lung was approached by concerned parents, who said their children and their children's classmates were feeling ill and missing class, said Langille.

Melanie Langille, president and CEO of NB Lung, said reports of illness suggest more air quality protections should be taken. (Dusty Green)

After asking questions, the parents obtained documents, including the contractor's health and safety plan, she said.

The plan identified hazards that Langille found "alarming."

"There was a high probability of encountering asbestos, mould, dust and other particulates that would necessitate contractors wearing personal protective equipment," she said.

Asbestos is a lung cancer risk, fine particulate matter can cause organ inflammation and mould can trigger severe allergic reactions, said Langille.

"Every exposure increases your chances of long term health effects."

The renovation project began last summer but continued into the school year, when the work shifted to after-school hours.

A program has been underway to upgrade ventilation systems in New Brunswick schools. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

However, children are in the same air space just a few hours later, said Langille. And they're not protected by occupational health and safety standards, she said, because those standards are designed with "healthy adults" in mind, whose exposure is limited to work hours.

"Children are smaller, their lungs are developing, they breathe at a faster rate than adults, they're actually exposed to a heavier load of air pollution on a per weight basis than an adult is," Langille said.

NB Lung sent a letter Nov. 21 to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Child and Youth Advocate, and the Liberal opposition.

In the letter, Langille said she was also contacting school districts and the Departments of Education, Environment and Health.

NB Lung CEO Melanie Langille says she has concerns about the work being done to upgrade the ventilation system at Sir James Dunn Academy. While she's thrilled the work is taking place, she's concerned there aren't adequate measures in place to protect students and stuff during construction.

She said she hoped it would get the government to "take a step back" and that it would help "get a conversation going" to make improvements.

About another 60 schools are supposed to get ventilation upgrades over the next few years.

As of Tuesday, Langille said, she had not received any direct responses to the letter, but the issue was raised during question period in the legislature.

Education Minister Bill Hogan responded that the district had decided to test the air to ensure there were no problems for young people and hired more people to ensure the school is well cleaned before students enter the building.

Education Minister Bill Hogan says measures are being taken to ensure student safety during the renovations. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

An emailed statement to CBC News on Tuesday from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said it was aware of NB Lung's concerns but does not plan to suspend the work.

"We are confident that the measures in place are adequate to ensure the health of all occupants," it said.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure oversees the work and ensures it is done safely, said the statement.

Langille is not convinced the measures are sufficient.

"The fact we're seeing a lot of symptoms in children is enough to raise the alarm," she said.

"It's time to relook at the procedures in place."

Langille suggests adopting the same type of protocols used for construction in hospitals and other places where there are vulnerable occupants.

Measures to minimize disturbances of air quality include a negatively pressurized work enclosure and change room and air testing once work is complete and before the enclosure is removed.

The Anglophone South school district said it is also confident that measures in place are adequate.

Spokesperson Jessica Hanlon said in an email that only one family went to the district with concerns about the school's air quality, and the family is no longer attending.

She said the interior portion of the work at the school is now complete.

She did not confirm or deny the presence of asbestos in the area under renovation but said all schools in the district have been assessed for the hazardous material and the district follows strict guidelines to ensure its buildings do not pose a health or safety risk to staff or students.