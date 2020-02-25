Francophones question new minister's commitment

As Saint John East MLA Glen Savoie takes over as minister responsible for the francophonie, members of the francophone community are raising concerns.

Savoie's shuffle into cabinet was announced last week, after former minister Robert Gauvin announced he would be leaving the party over controversial health-care reforms.

Savoie is now one of two members of the Progressive Conservative government who speaks fluent French, the other being Education Minister Dominic Cardy.

"Having a family history, a francophone background, I certainly understand what it is that francophones experience in our province," said Savoie in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

But Rosella Melanson, a women's rights activist and a member of the francophone community, says while Savoie has the background to make him a good fit, he won't succeed in gaining the trust of francophones, who have been shafted by the government for years.

"He's got some things to prove," she said.

Melanson says despite having a francophone background, Savoie hasn't stood up for them in a government she claims "does not care" about francophone issues.

"Who knew there was another francophone in the government?" she said. "I mean, for two years, we were saying that Robert Gauvin was the only one and Mr. Savoie hasn't said 'boo,' so his commitment to the issue and to the population isn't impressive at this point."

Savoie's promises

Savoie has said he is committed to the role and hopes to make sure francophones voices are heard.

"Making sure that we have a greater understanding and more linguistic harmony here at home, and making sure that the needs of our New Brunswick residents are being met, no matter what community you come from," said Savoie of his mandate.

He plans on meeting face to face with a number of francophone groups to understand the issues they are facing, and what he can do to help foster a better relationship with the government.

"It's important for me that the francophone community is comfortable with me," he said.

The larger issue

But Melanson said there's not much he can do to change the entrenched "anti-francophone" values of the PC party.

"It's a government-level change that is needed that Mr. Savoie cannot do," she said.

Melanson said, as a member of the francophone community, she is feeling at wit's end when it comes to proper government representation.

"Mr. Gauvin did not do a good job. He was nowhere to be found mostly," she said.

"I don't see that we're going to get any better."

Rosella Melanson, an activist and member of the francophone community, says Glen Savoie has his work cut out for him. (CBC)

She added the lack of concern for francophone issues from the provincial government is not only stemming from the PCs.

"The last Liberal government had lots of Acadian members, but they were mostly known for their silence too, so it's a question of political parties not caring and not doing right by the Acadians," she said.

Not a serious role

Robert Melanson, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, said the role of minister for the francophonie does not hold any significance in the legislature, just further estranging the French population in the province.

"There [are] actually no francophones at all in the government, when francophones represent one third of the population in New Brunswick. For me, that is a real problem," he said.

Robert Melanson, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, says the role of the francophone minister does not fully represent the issues of francophone New Brunwickers. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

Savoie said he hopes to change that.

"That's part of my mandate is to make sure that that is not a symbolic position," he said.

"I know that it is a position that's meant to deal with la francophonie as an organization, and it's a diplomatic post, but part of my personality and part of my character is that when I'm given a responsibility I take it seriously."

Robert Melanson said he remains skeptical that Savoie will be able to step up to the plate.

"Mr. Savoie has been brought up in an English community, went to an English school…I don't think that the francophone of New Brunswick are going to accept that."