SaveTheBoomers: Saint John grocer offers isolated shopping amid COVID-19 outbreak

An independent grocery store in Saint John is doing its part to protect the most vulnerable, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

On the Vine Meat and Produce is setting aside the first two hours of the day, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., to give seniors and other vulnerable people space to shop, away from the crowds… and, hopefully, any possible carriers of the virus.

Store owner Sean Fillmore said as the virus progresses, he wants to make sure vulnerable shoppers are protected.

"People with weak immune systems, people with disabilities, and seniors, those are the people we're targeting to be there in those early hours," he said.

"If we can minimise the spread of this at all, that's going to be the initiative for us and for everybody. The less people that congregate in one big area, the less chances are that the virus is going to be able to spread itself around."

The initiative has been amusingly slugged with the slogan #savetheboomers, Fillmore's way to have some fun during a stressful time.

Independent grocery store On the Vine will offer special hours for vulnerable groups like seniors and those living with disabilities to shop away from crowds. (CBC)

"My parents are baby boomers, and I'd like to keep them around, as I'm sure everyone else would, so here we are, #savetheboomers," said Fillmore.

A growing trend

A number of other retailers and grocery stores are following the trend, including Shoppers Drug Mart, who announced Tuesday they would be implementing special hours.

1/2 Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. —@ShopprsDrugMart

In Atlantic Canada, the whole Loblaws network will take the same approach: Shoppers, Real Atlantic Superstore, and Dominion stores in Newfoundland, as well as franchise stores.

"The individuals out there that can't go to a crowded grocery store because it puts them at risk, we are worried about them," said Mike Doucette, vice-president of operations for Loblaws in Atlantic Canada.

Doucette explains Superstore and Dominion stores will all now be opening at 8 a.m. across the region. Starting Wednesday morning, an extra hour before opening will be dedicated to seniors and those living with disabilities, so they can shop first.

"The stores have been sanitized overnight, they've been restocked overnight, the crows aren't as large," he said.

Some New Brunswick stores are trying to help seniors and people with disabilities shop without fear of crowds by allotting two hours each day just for them.

"So 8 a.m. for regular shoppers, 7 to 8 a.m. for people in this group, seniors and people living with disabilities."

Shoppers Drug Mart and No Frills will also carve out hours for isolated shopping during the first hour that the stores are open.

Starting Monday March 16, On the Vine grocer in Saint John will offer isolated shopping hours for people 55+ or living with disabilities. (CBC)

Doucette said the idea came from customers, who raised concerns about vulnerable groups after seeing grocery stores packed with people, leaving shelves empty of necessities.

"It's the right thing to do," he said.

In order to increase accessibility, Loblaws will be waiving fees for online delivery and pick-up for both grocery items and prescriptions. The company has also increased product deliveries to stores to help replenish stock.

"Part of what we're trying to do here is give people options so they don't feel cornered in," said Doucette.

"It's about educating customers on their choices and keeping everybody calm."

Wash your hands, love your family, and do your best to help everybody out. - Sean Fillmore, owner of On the Vine

Sobeys stores across the country are joining the movement too. Starting Friday, stores will be launching a "seniors shopping hour."

"We'll devote the first hour of operations at many of our stores to those most vulnerable and those who require extra attention, particularly seniors," Sobeys said in a statement Tuesday.

Fillmore said it's "encouraging" to see more and more retailers pick up on the trend.

His team at On the Vine are busy discussing another initiative that will launch at the store in the coming days.

Store owner Sean Fillmore says he hopes to see more grocery stores and retailers adopt the practice, as COVID-19 continues to spread in Canada. (CBC)

"Hopefully when we do, a lot of people will follow suit," he said.

For now, Fillmore hopes to see more people rally around vulnerable groups in their community.

"Wash your hands, love your family, and do your best to help everybody out, because we're going to go through some hard times and it's better if we're all looking after each other."