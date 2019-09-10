Coroner, police reports needed to settle estate of Dieppe double homicide victims

New court documents offer more details about an estate dispute between two sons of a couple whose 2019 deaths in Dieppe remain unsolved.

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found inside their house on Sept. 7, 2019. Police have called their deaths homicides and said they were not random.

Their son, Luc Saulnier, is the executor of their estate, but documents recently filed indicate he is hesitant to distribute the couple's estate given uncertainties about the findings of the coroner and police reports.

The document filed Aug. 5 is a statement of defence on behalf of the couple's estate and estate executor Luc Saulnier. Earlier this year, Luc's brother Sylvio Sauliner sought a court order to unseal the probate files and release his share of the estate.

Luc and Sylvio were the only two beneficiaries of the estate. Sylvio Sauliner alleged in a statement of claim the probate files had been sealed and distribution of the estate put on hold pending the conclusion of the police investigation.

The statement of defence denies that, instead saying it is subject to receiving outstanding funds from the insurers and institutions that hold them.

But it also says Luc Saulnier is still awaiting a copy of the coroner's report and police report regarding the deaths of his parents. It says some institutions won't provide a payout until they receive and review those reports.

The couple were found dead in their home on Amirault Street in Dieppe on Sept. 7, 2019. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

"The executor Luc Saulnier is hesitant to make a significant distribution of the estates at this time based on the fact that the monies owing to the estates or the named beneficiaries may not be paid out depending on the coroner's report and the police report," says the statement of defence filed by lawyer Catherine Hirbour.

The statement of defence rejects the claim that there's no valid reason to delay distributing the estate.

"Given the sudden passing of Bernard A. Saulnier and Rose-Marie Saulnier as well as the lack of access to their residence to obtain documents and records, the complexity of administering [the estate] has increased and consequently the timeline for doing so has been impacted," it says.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP, said in an emailed statement Thursday that police continue to investigate the deaths of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier. That statement matched one provided earlier this year.

In December 2019, lawyers representing Luc Saulnier applied to have the probate files, normally public records, sealed to prevent anyone from accessing them.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette wrote in a decision that was sought given the "absence of more information about the motive and identity of the murderer(s), the risk to the survivors cannot accurately be estimated."

The judge wrote in January 2020 that sealing the records would protect the family given an "absence of information about the motives and identities of the murderer or murderers."

Sylvio Saulnier owned this property on Dominion Street in Moncton that was raided by RCMP in August 2019, several days before his parents were found dead in Dieppe. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Sylvio Saulnier was charged in February with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking as well as conspiring with several other people to commit an indictable offence. The alleged offences occurred between July 4, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2019.

Sylvio Saulnier owned a duplex on Dominion Street that was raided by RCMP on Aug. 28, 2019, as part of an alleged drug-trafficking operation. The charges allege he possessed methamphetamine and cocaine on Aug. 28, 2019, the day of the RCMP searches.

His parents were found dead 10 days later. Police have not said if the two events are connected.