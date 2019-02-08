New Grimross brew honours fallen police officer Sara Burns

A Fredericton brewery has created a beer to honour a Fredericton police officer killed in the line of duty.

Const. Sara Burns was one of four people killed in a shooting outside an apartment building last August.

Grimross co-owner Stephen Dixon felt the way many others did in the days following Aug. 10. He was shocked but looking for some way to help.

"I wanted to do something. I didn't know what else do to."

He turned to what he knows best — brewing beer.

Grimross co-owner Stephen Dixon wanted to do something to honour the fallen constable Sara Burns. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He collaborated with the graphic artists at Ginger Design and James Ponting, the co-owner of Craft Coast Canning, to come up the brew they're calling Grimsby.

The pale ale is named after the constable's beloved racehorse, packaged in her favourite colour — yellow. It also tells Burns's story on the side of the can.

To honor her memory, Burns's family has established the Sara Burns Police Memorial Fund through the Fredericton Community Foundation.

The fund will support mental health and wellness, women facing violence, adult continued education to "make our community a safe place to live in. … All things that were important to Sara," the can says.

"It's community stepping up to help other people and we're just one of the channels among many that are helping to make this happen," Dixon said.

All proceeds from the beer will go to charity. A day after the beer launched, more than a third of the batch is sold, Dixon said.

Steven Burns said the gesture in honour of his wife has been overwhelming.

Burns, who was killed along with four others in Fredericton in August, is survived by her husband, three boys and a large extended family. (Submitted by Steven Burns)

"It just gives you strength. It's very comforting. I mean, my boys have seen it and they asked me 'Why are all these people doing this?' And I said it's because they care. And it's just the type of community that we live in."

NB Liquor is giving up its cut of the sales, meaning every penny from every Grimsby sold goes directly to the Sara Burns Police Memorial Fund.