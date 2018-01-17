What you need to know about the Saint John Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town today, and city police want you to know a few things about traffic and safety during the parade.

The parade begins at 6 p.m at Crown and Union streets. It goes up Union, turns onto Sydney Street and around King's Square to King Street, down King, then up St. Patrick Street and along Main Street. It wraps up at Lansdowne Plaza.

No parking after 4 p.m.

There will be no parking on streets along the parade route after 4 p.m. on Saturday, police spokesperson Jim Hennessy said.

"We don't want people to be parking there because again, you have to remember the size of some of these floats that are being pulled by transport trucks … trying to navigate some of those tight corners." he said.

"So we just want to make sure that nobody is too close to the action, so to speak."

Irving Oil has offered up all of its employee parking spots for free parking this weekend. Both the new headquarters parking lot, and the one on Union Street will be open up to the public.

"There's all kinds of off-street parking on the weekends, so we just remind everybody to utilize that when you can," Hennessy said.

Count your kids

If you are bringing children to the parade it is important to keep your group together and do frequent head counts.

"Anybody who has children knows that they can be a handful at the best of times. And especially when you throw in the factor of the excitement of the parade, the bands that are playing, the music that's playing, and they're just excited to see the lights."

Making sure everyone is together and no one is darting out too close to the floats is the best way to ensure everyone has a safe and merry time, he said.

"Everybody, including myself, is excited to see the jolly old man from up north make his appearance in Saint John," Hennessy said.