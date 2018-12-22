Fredericton Santa spreads holiday cheer after getting 2nd chance at life

In September, Ralph Runtz didn't think he would live long enough to see Christmas.

And after a recovery that stunned his family and friends, the 72-year-old knew he had an important job to do before the end of 2018: spread Christmas cheer to all the boys and girls of Fredericton.

As he always has.

"It's my Christmastime, being Santa," he said. "It's quite a responsibility."

Runtz, whose favourite cookie is a toss-up between chocolate chip and peanut butter, has been playing Santa for 30 years — 26 years at Fredericton's Regent Mall, where he has visited with a wide range of people, from five-day-old infants to seniors well into their 90s.

But this past fall, the jolly fellow was fighting for his life at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, after the arthritis medication he was taking backfired and started attacking his body, including his kidneys and liver.

Doctors told his wife Gretchen, that things weren't looking good for Runtz.

When they see your face, even if it's got a beard on, they have to be able to trust you. - Ralph Runtz

But little by little, his body started to recover, and Runtz was discharged from hospital five weeks later.

"I began to appreciate everyday that I have here," said the Charlottetown native, whose favourite part about Christmas is being Santa.

He's been showing his appreciation by doing what he loves best — putting on his Santa suit and wishing families across the capital city, a "Merry Christmas" in his best Kris Kringle voice.

Runtz landed his first gig as Santa after seeing an ad in the local newspaper. After reflecting upon childhood memories of visiting Santa in P.E.I, he decided to give it a go.

The number of applicants eventually shrank to two potential Santas. And with Runtz's long history of working with children at the Church of the Nazarene on Brookside Drive, he felt he was just the man for the job.

"I've been a kid inside for a long, long time," said Runtz, whose favourite Christmas gift was an electric train set in Grade 3.

What makes a good Santa?

Once he got the job, Runtz went right to work for eight hours a day, listening to Christmas wishes from people young and old. Those requests have consisted of everything from the usual Lego, colouring books, puppies to a full tub of ice cream.

"It means everything to them and I'm the one that receives them," he said.

But there's more to being Santa than people realize, said Runtz, who isn't a mall Santa this year.

You've got to look the part as best you can — not too skinny and not too big.

He said this has proven to be extremely difficult at times, depending on whether he plays Santa outdoors, where he dresses in layers, or indoors, or where it's too warm for layers.

And children need to be able see past the big white beard.

"When they see your face, even if it's got a beard on, they have to be able to trust you," said Runtz, whose Santa beard has evolved over the years. He used to rely on glue but now attaches the beard with elastics.

Runtz says his favourite part about the holiday season is playing the part of Santa Claus every year. (Angie Bosse/CBC)

In order to be Santa, Runtz said, you've also got to play the part — even when you're not playing the part.

"Even during that two-hour break, I would mingle out in the food court and listen to what kids were saying … to their parents, so when they came to visit me I would already have a bit of information," he said.

He said Old St. Nick has to like kids.

"You almost have to be Santa yourself," said Runtz, who used to carry around photographs of his dogs, Cookie and Sugar, to share with kids at the mall.

Runtz said he played the part so much at Christmas, kids would stare at him out of costume at restaurants and other public places throughout the year.

"They seem to almost know," he said. "It's awesome."

A Santa who pays attention

Most important, it's crucial to be a Santa who listens.

Runtz remembers one stormy night in particular more than 20 years ago, when a teenage girl sat down beside him for 20 minutes and confessed some of the struggles she was facing in her life.

Although he the specifics are no longer clear, he does remember what she said once they were finished talking.

"When she got up to leave, she kissed me on the forehead and said, 'I was going to commit suicide tonight.' That moment really got to me.

Runtz's son Aaron followed in his father's footsteps and has been a Santa for 10 years. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"You're being an ambassador in a way, too."

Although he has many happy memories of being Santa Claus over the years, it's the Christmas wishes he couldn't fulfil that stick out in his mind — from the many children, for instance, who wished for their parents to get back together.

Runtz remembers vividly one little girl whose parents were divorced and she hadn't seen her dad in four years, although he lived 25 kilometres from her home.

"That really hit me hard," he said. "Sometimes we want so many things, but all she really wanted was to see her dad.

For those special requests, he said a silent prayer and shared a well-thought out answer.

"I tell them I have a connection further up the line that has more power than I do," he said.

Passing on the torch

Children visiting with Santa at the Regent Mall in Fredericton. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Although Runtz hasn't been able to play Santa as much as he would like this year, he's still been able to make his rounds to daycares, medical clinics and businesses in the surrounding area.

And it's not just children he's inspired.

Runtz's son Aaron started playing Santa about 10 years ago in Fredericton.

"I was proud because it's just like following in my footsteps."

His son has a sincere love for children and animals that is perfect for the job, Runtz said.

"I'm hoping someday to pass him my suit."

And while Runtz believes Santa has a pretty important job this time of year, he said parents and children have an even greater responsibility.

"Never stop believing," he said.