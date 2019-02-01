Two people arrested after armed robbery at Saint John variety store
Saint John Police arrested a man and a woman after an armed robbery at a variety store Sunday afternoon.
A man and a woman are expected to appear in court Monday
Saint John Police arrested a man and a woman after an armed robbery at a variety store Sunday afternoon.
A woman with a weapon threatened an employee at Sam's Variety on Carmarthen Street around 2:15 p.m., said Sgt. Ron Cooper.
The clerk handed over cash and the robber left.
The police later arrested the man and woman and took them into custody. They're expected to appear in court Monday.