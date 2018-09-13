The walls of the Salvation Army's Hope Cafe in Saint John are plastered with news articles about New Brunswick's upcoming election.

The charity's community ministries co-ordinator, Shelly McCready, hopes the 70 or so clients who show up on weekday mornings for free coffee and other services will read the stories and get interested in the campaign.

She told CBC's Rachel Cave on Information Morning Saint John that everyone deserves a chance to vote even if they can't afford a newspaper subscription, television or internet service.

"When we talk about voting, it's a polling station. And the word itself, poll, lends itself to think about a survey. How is that survey accurate if a whole demographic of people haven't even participated?," McCready said.

A lack of information is just one obstacle, says McCready.

For instance, many clients are transient so they probably didn't receive a voter information card.

Canadian citizens over 18 can vote if they've lived in New Brunswick for at least 40 days before the Sept. 24 election. But if they aren't on the voters list, they have to produce a combination of identification that shows their name, address and signature.

Cafe may host advance poll Tuesday

McCready hopes clients will be able to vote in an advanced poll at the cafe next Tuesday.

Elections New Brunswick said it will try to make that happen, but a spokesperson noted in an emailed statement there are "challenges involved in offering special voting when it involves electors who, as we expect in this case, may not be on the voters list and must register before they can be provided a ballot for voting."

Still, the Saint John Harbour returning officer will send a team "in keeping with the original intent to allow the clients of Hope Cafe with the chance to vote," said director of communications for Elections New Brunswick Paul Harpelle.

Demystifying the process

To make sure her Salvation Army clients are prepared, McCready has been running election clinics all week, using materials from Elections Canada, CBC's Vote Compass and games such as 'Election Jeopardy.'

"They just love it. They're really engaged," she said.

To further "demystify" the process, she's planning a mock election for Friday.

"It's called 'Pick A Party,' but it's not a political party, it's a an actual party. They're going to vote on whether they want to have a barbecue, ice cream sundaes, a corn boil or a pizza party.

"And the kicker is that you can only come to the party if you've participated in the vote.

McCready said she's trying to drive home the message that if you don't vote, you really don't have a say in what's happening.

Transformative experience

McCready said she became passionate about this issue several years ago, after taking her daughter to vote for the first time.

On the way, they met a woman McCready knew as a Salvation Army client. She was a sex trade worker in her forties who had never voted in her life. With some encouragement, the woman agreed to come along.

And although she couldn't read the ballot, a polling station worker helper her cast her vote.

"It was like an epiphany to me," said McCready.

"My daughter said, 'Look, Mom. Look how she's just walking with her head held a little bit higher.'

"I really felt like ... she got to that point of belonging, like she felt a part of this community."

McCready said all members of the public are welcome to take part in Friday's mock election.

The cafe runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 27 Prince Edward St. in Saint John.