Salvation Army Thrift Store in Moncton hit by arson

Police are looking for whoever dropped fireworks down a donation chute at a Salvation Army Thrift Store in Moncton on Tuesday, starting a fire.

The Moncton Fire Department was called to the store at 1185 Mountain Rd. at 5:55 p.m., said fire prevention and investigation division chief Charles LeBlanc.

A fire had started in a donation bin. The bins are located inside the store, but the donation chutes are outside.

It triggered the store's sprinkler system so when crews arrived, most of the fire was already out, LeBlanc said.

Charles LeBlanc, division chief for fire prevention and investigation with the Moncton Fire Department, said the fire was started by sprinkler-type fireworks that were intentionally placed in a donation bin. (Radio-Canada)

The cause was traced to fire crackers that had been put in the bin.

"They're called Ground Bloom Flower Sprinklers," said LeBlanc, adding that they were "definitely, intentionally placed inside."

The fire has been classified as arson, he said, and Codiac RCMP are investigating.

Firefighters haul smoke-clearing equipment into a Salvation Army shop in Moncton Tuesday evening. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

The store was open at the time, and the fire was relatively small. Most of the damage was from water used to put out the fire, but there was some smoke damage as well.

An unknown quantity of donated items in the bin was also lost.

"Obviously, there was enough material inside to ignite."