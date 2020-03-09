'It's a great loss': Neighbour mourns loss of couple killed in weekend house fire

When Stephen Chase left for Fredericton on Saturday morning, he had no idea it would be the last time he would see his neighbours.

Later that morning, two people were found dead in a house fire in Upper Salmon Creek, N.B., just 70 km east of Fredericton.

"I was broken up really," said Chase.

Fire crews from both the Minto and Chipman fire departments responded to the blaze on Route 10 around 8 a.m. Saturday, but most of the home had already been destroyed.

Crews found two bodies inside the burned building.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victims.

'Everything seemed okay'

Chase said he left to go to Fredericton around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, and didn't notice anything out of the ordinary at the couple's home.

40 minutes later, fire crews arrived on the scene to a massive fire.

The bodies of two people were found after fire destroyed this house in Upper Salmon Creek, N.B. on Saturday. (Submitted/Chipman Fire Department)

"I was looking here and everything seemed okay to me," said Chase. "I got to the market and I was having breakfast and I got a phone call from my neighbour."

Chase's sister also saw the news on Facebook, and gave him a call to let him know what had happened.

"I immediately came home."

'A great loss'

Chase said the couple moved in across the highway from him, and over the years the neighbours became a tight knit community.

He said the two were older, and moved to New Brunswick from British Columbia.

"I met them a little over a year ago. I came over and they were working in the gardens, working outside and I helped them around and visited them quite often over the past year," he said.

Burnt walls and ashes are all that remain of a two-storey home on Route 10, following a devastating house fire on the weekend. (CBC)

"They were just so thankful for anything you ever did for them. They were getting a load of wood, and I had some wood left over and I used to bring it over to them, and they were just so thankful for that. She thanked me every time."

Chase said he and several other neighbours would give them rides to church, and took them on visits to Fredericton.

"I took them to Fredericton a few weeks ago, and to the Market, and they loved the Market. They just were so thankful for me," he said.

"It's a great loss. I'm going to miss them a lot."

Investigation is ongoing

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Chipman fire chief Barry Armstrong told the CBC Saturday that the house was in flames when they arrived.

"The problem that we had, because of the massive fire and high winds, there was no way that we could even get inside the structure."

When firefighters arrived on the scene of Saturday's fire, the house was already in flames. (CBC)

Armstrong admitted he didn't know the couple who died very well.

"They moved here from out west a couple of years ago, and I guess they hadn't been seen since the day before," he said.

The RCMP is working with the New Brunswick fire marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire.