Salisbury trailer park residents under months-long boil water advisory

Over the last five months, Isabelle Couture has become accustomed to boiling pots of water on her stove, buying 18-litre jugs, and brushing her teeth with a water bottle.

"I haven't felt very safe to drink it, because I don't know exactly what's going on," she said.

She doesn't know what harmful substances have been detected — or when it will be safe to consume water again directly from the tap.

Couture's mobile home community, Silver Meadows in Salisbury, N.B., has been under a boil water advisory since April 14. Residents returned to their homes to find a letter asking them to boil any water for drinking, cooking, or washing vegetables to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Silver Meadows, which is about 20 minutes from Moncton, is home to more than 87 sites for mobile homes. The land is privately owned, with residents paying a monthly fee for well water, snow removal and other services.

'We want answers'

Residents say the trailer park started experiencing low water pressure in March, shortly before the boil water advisory was issued a few weeks later.

Couture and her neighbours have tried calling and emailing the park's site manager, the company that owns it and elected officials.

"If we have gotten answers, it's like nothing is matching up. We're getting different stories. So we're just very confused and concerned and we want answers at this point," she said.

"What's the chemical in the water, or what's the toxin in the water that we're not able to drink it."

Terry Silliker has lived in Silver Meadows for 30 years. He said he's frustrated by the lack of explanation about a boil water advisory. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Terry Silliker, a Silver Meadows resident for over 30 years, said he's had no luck getting an explanation from park management. He's been boiling water and also buying jugs.

"They have not offered to give us any water, any decrease of rent," Silliker said. "I'm getting frustrated."

Salisbury, where the park is located, does not currently have a municipal water source. Village council decided Monday to retain an engineering firm to update a feasibility study on creating one.

Austin Henderson, the village's chief operating officer, said while the study is expected to be complete at the end of December, a possible project could take years to even start.

Owner planning chlorination system

CAPREIT, the park's owner, did not make anyone available for an interview. The Toronto-based real estate company owns about 67,000 apartment units, townhouses and land-lease sites across Canada and the Netherlands.

In an emailed statement, CAPREIT said it began investigating after becoming aware of concerns over water quality and pressure and is "pursuing a variety of solutions." It is also not increasing rent for the coming year.

Silver Meadows is owned by CAPREIT, a Toronto-based real estate firm. The company said it is planning a new chlorination system to solve water quality issues. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Spokesperson Danny Roth said planning for permanent water upgrades at Silver Meadows, including a new chlorination system, is underway.

"It is our hope that the new system, once approved by the Department of Health, will resolve the matter," he wrote.

Roth did provide a timeline for when the issue is expected to be resolved.

The Department of Health told CBC News it is aware of the water issues and has been in contact with CAPREIT.

Silver Meadows, which is about 20 minutes from Moncton, is home to more than 87 sites for mobile homes. The land is privately owned and uses well water. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Spokesperson Adam Bowie said the company is responsible for providing safe water or advice on how to safely consume it.

"The department is awaiting the implementation of risk-mitigation measures by the owners of the property. Once that happens, regional staff will evaluate whether or not the boil order can be lifted, and the water is safe to consume," he wrote in an email.