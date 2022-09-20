'Iconic' Salisbury market building a writeoff, fire chief says
Green Pig Country Market in Moncton area was ablaze Monday night
The Green Pig Country Market in Salisbury, popular for its fresh vegetables, corn maze and community atmosphere, was destroyed by a fire Monday night.
The market 20 kilometres southwest of Moncton has been a daily staple for the surrounding areas in southeastern New Brunswick for years.
"It's huge … it's an economic backbone for the community," Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell said as flames made fairly quick work of the market. "They draw in people from all over the region and tourists off the highway."
Bradley McLeod, the Salisbury fire chief, said firefighters received a call about smoke by the Green Pig at around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
"As soon as we got up to the Green Pig and pulled uo into the driveway we could see that it had flames coming through the back," he said.
He said the fire started between a new addition at the back of the building and the building itself. He said the wind blew flames into the store, which caught fire.
The café and bakery were damaged by the flames, and the rest of the building has extensive smoke damage. On the outside, the building looks as if it's still up, but as soon as you walk into the front door, "everything is burned inside."
"It's probably going to be a total writeoff because the smoke damage and a lot of the heat damage. … The fire got up to the attic space so a lot of the trusses were burned," McLeod said.
He said the fire was out by 10:30 p.m., but crews didn't leave the scene until midnight to make sure the area is safe.
The cause of the fire is not known.
"Last night Salisbury lost an iconic business," the fire department said in a social media post.
"We were joined by crews from Petitcodiac, Havelock, Elgin, Moncton and Riverview to fight this blaze. Everyone came together and worked flawlessly."
With files from Pierre Philippe LeBlanc, Radio-Canada
