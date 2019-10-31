Still happy after 15 years off the grid, Salisbury woman revels in 13-person hot tub

Wendy Keats felt like a pioneer nearly 15 years ago when she cut ties with NB Power and went off the grid outside Salisbury, but she's thrived on her lifestyle change and is a leader to people looking to unplug.

Although she made mistakes in the beginning, she's found a way to make her lifestyle work and continues to expand her home while staying off the grid.

"It was really hard to find information back in the day," said Keats, who finds the lifestyle much easier now than when she started.

Keats lives alone along the Petitcodiac River in a house powered by solar panels, with two wood stoves and large south-facing windows to warm the house.

This woman has saved thousands of dollars since she decided to go off the grid more than 15 years ago. 0:52

In the last couple of years she expanded her 2,000-square-foot home to include a guest room and an office, where she works as executive-director of the Co-operative Enterprise Council of New Brunswick.

But her favourite addition is a custom-built hot tub fuelled by a wood stove.

"It's basically, you know, a big cedar barrel with a rocket stove, which is an aluminum stove that sits right down in the water," Keats said. "And it has a wood box in it, and you feed it with wood and it heats up — and aluminum heats up really fast and really hot."

This custom-made cedar-barrel hot tub is fuelled by a wood stove. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The hot tub seats 13 people and is a party favourite, but Keats said the best part of the tub is how quiet it is.

"You sit and enjoy the stars without a whole bunch of noisy pumps and jets."

Pioneer to leader

Now that Keats has her off-the-grid lifestyle figured out, she's a leader in the province and offers tips for people looking to cut the cord.

"It's very viable now, much more, I think, than it was when I went off the grid."

Keats said she hears every few weeks from new people interested in cutting the cord. They're of all ages, but younger generations, especially, have shown an interest in going off the grid.

She figures it's because of the lifestyle's affordability.

Keats estimates she spends around $1,200 a year on wood and propane for a stove. (Gary Moore/CBC)

It's not necessary to spend $30,000 to $50,000 to get going, she said.

"You can really just start slowly."

Whenever someone inquires abouto the switch, the first thing Keats tells people is to look at how much power they're consuming, and what kind of life they're looking to live.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all scenario."

A wood stove heats up the custom built cedar hot tub which seats 13 people. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"You really need to understand your energy consumption. How much are you consuming now? Where can you make cuts?"

Keats said the reward is worth the effort. She estimated she spends about $1,200 a year on wood and propane, which she needs for a stove.

"I've saved thousands and thousands of dollars and that never stops," she said.

"I haven't seen an NB Power envelope arrive in my mailbox for 15 years now. So that's pretty cool."