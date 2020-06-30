Fresh Express issues national recall of salads due to cyclospora risk

Fresh Express has issued a national recall of a dozen of its bagged salad products due to possible contamination with cyclospora, an intestinal parasite that can cause a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea.

The recall follows an outbreak of the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis in the United States that the Food and Drug Administration said Monday is "likely" linked to a product made at the company's Streamwood, Ill., plant.

A total of 206 people in eight states have become sick since early May, including 23 who required hospitalization, according to the FDA's website.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the Fresh Express salads in Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a news release Tuesday.

But the company is voluntarily recalling its Chopped Kits, including Chipotle Cheddar, Thai 'N' Cashews, Sunflower Crisp, Asian, and Southwest, as well as its American, Veggie Lover's, Shreds Iceberg, Green & Crisp, 3 Colour Deli Cole Slaw and two sizes of its Iceberg Garden salad.

The recall affects packages with a product code beginning with Z178 or a lower number and best before dates between July 8 and July 14.

A complete list can be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website.

Food contaminated with cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick and should not be consumed, the agency said.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," the recall warning said.

Agency officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

In the U.S., the recalled products contained iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrot ingredients.

Passed in feces

Cyclospora is a microscopic single-celled parasite that is passed in people's feces, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

If it comes in contact with food or water, it can contaminate food. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water.

Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.

Most people develop the following symptoms within one week after being infected:

Watery diarrhea.

Abdominal bloating and gas.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

Weight loss.

Mild fever.

Nausea.

If left untreated, the symptoms may last a few days to a few months. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Most people who contract the illness recover fully, but it may take several weeks before their symptoms disappear, according to health officials.

Anyone who thinks they've become sick from consuming a recalled product should contact their doctor.