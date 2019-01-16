Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska man dies in snowmobile crash

A 64-year-old Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska man has died after his snowmobile crashed on a provincially groomed trail about 40 kilometres southeast of Edmundston.

The man was alone on the snowmobile Monday in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, and a friend was travelling with him on another machine, RCMP said.

The friend left the scene of the crash at about 10:30 p.m. and travelled five kilometres to the nearest residence to call police.

It took several hours to recover the victim and transfer him to the Edmundston hospital, where he died of his injuries, RCMP said.

Police are still investigating the crash but believe the snowmobiler left the trail and ended up in a ravine near the river. The snowmobile was retrieved from the ravine on Wednesday.

The victim was wearing a helmet, which was recovered at the scene.

RCMP confirmed the snowmobilers were on a groomed, straight-line Sentier NB snowmobile trail.