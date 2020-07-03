Baseball bat allegedly used in Canada Day attack

A 52-year-old man was left with serious head injuries and a 44-year-old man is facing charges after an incident on Canada Day in St. Stephen.

The RCMP said officers went to an apartment building on Union Street at about 10:45 a.m. after a report of a man being assaulted with a baseball bat.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release Friday from the Mounties.

A man was arrested at another home in town later that day, the police said.

He appeared in court by teleconference Thursday and was charged with attempted murder.

"Police believe this was not a random act," said the RCMP, adding that its investigation is continuing.

The accused is being held in custody for now and is expected back in provincial court in Saint John on Monday morning for a bail hearing.