RCMP investigating after shots fired at house in Saint-Philippe

Shots were fired at a home on de l'Eglise Road in Saint-Philippe, N.B., about 21 kilometres northeast of Moncton, around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Five people were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured, said Sgt. Nick Arbour with the Shediac RCMP.

Arbour said the shots were an isolated incident and there's no reason to believe the public is at risk.

The police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shediac RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).