58-year-old Saint-Paul man dies in ATV crash

A 58-year-old man from southeastern New Brunswick has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash, police say.

The man from Saint-Paul, about 50 kilometres north of Moncton, was the only person on the ATV when it left Bristol Road in the community Thursday afternoon. He died at the scene.

Police did not release the victim's name.

The man was wearing a helmet, and road conditions at the time of the crash are believed to be a factor, police said.