Overnight fire destroys Saint-Léolin grocery store
A grocery store in Saint-Léolin on the Acadian Peninsula was destroyed in a an overnight fire.
Store opened less than two years ago in community about 20 kilometres west of Caraquet
A grocery store in Saint-Léolin on the Acadian Peninsula was destroyed by an overnight fire.
Five fire brigades fought the flames at the CRRL supermarket, said Paquetville fire Chief Denis Paulin in an interview with Radio-Canada.
Guy Cormier, the Saint-Léolin mayor, said he arrived at the fire around 12:40 a.m., after seeing firefighters and police cars race past his home.
By the time he arrived the building was a total loss, he said.
The store reopened in December 2017, after its previous owners had shut it down in May 2016.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.