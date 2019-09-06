Overnight fire destroys Saint-Léolin grocery store

A grocery store in Saint-Léolin on the Acadian Peninsula was destroyed by an overnight fire.

Five fire brigades fought the flames at the CRRL supermarket, said Paquetville fire Chief Denis Paulin in an interview with Radio-Canada.

Guy Cormier, the Saint-Léolin mayor, said he arrived at the fire around 12:40 a.m., after seeing firefighters and police cars race past his home.

By the time he arrived the building was a total loss, he said.

The store reopened in December 2017, after its previous owners had shut it down in May 2016.