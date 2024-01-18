YMCA of Greater Saint John gets a regional name on 170th anniversary

After 170 years, the YMCA of Greater Saint John has rebranded itself with a new name.

The port city facility is now called the YMCA of Southwestern New Brunswick, officially announced at its 170th anniversary celebration on Thursday morning. Many community members attended the event, which also had a display of memorabilia.

The goal of the new name is to represent the wider community from Sussex to St. Stephen, while also marking the organization's growth over the years.

YMCA president and CEO Shilo Boucher says it was a good time to announce a name change. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

President and CEO Shilo Boucher said the charity has been actively serving southwestern New Brunswick's smaller communities for a while now, under their new strategic plan and a name change representing the entire region was important.

"Some of the community doesn't necessarily see themselves in the Y, when we call ourselves Saint John, and so obviously we felt this was the time ... let's do the change now and make a historic moment," she said.

"A lot of people talk about being a region and our region is Sussex to St. Stephen and we felt that it was time."

The YMCA displayed its 170-year journey through memorabilia. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Karen Kane has worked at the Saint John YMCA facility for almost 40 years as an early childhood educator. She said she has witnessed the organization's growth over the years and feels happy to see how it is reaching more communities.

"I am so used to hearing 'YMCA,' and, so it will be a little change for me to hear the 'southwestern' part of it, but I think it's a move in the right direction," she said.

"I think it's wonderful."

WATCH | From Sussex to St. Stephen, many use the YMCA: New year, new name: Saint John's YMCA gets a rebrand Duration 0:50 Serving the greater Saint John community for 170 years, the region's YMCA is changing its name to reflect the larger community it now serves.

Kane joined the Y as a babysitter in 1986 and received the Prime Minister's Award of Excellence for her work in early childhood education in 2023. According to her, the rebranding is going to help more families learn about the Y's services and help attract a bigger population to use the facility.

'People will still just call it the Y'

Boucher said she spent a lot of time consulting stakeholders, donors, staff and the YMCA board to come up with a name that accurately represents the community they serve.

"Just to make sure that people resonated and that we were still gonna show up as the YMCA that people really care and love today," she said.

Karen Kane, who has been working at the Y for about 40 years, points to the classroom where she once worked. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

According to Boucher, the members of the public attending the event were excited about the new change — and the future. She said the conversations with the City of Saint John were also positive.

"They were wholeheartedly for this name change, I mean obviously we were most concerned about Saint John, the City of Saint John, because that's where we reside, that's where we were born, but ... they are very focused on the regional approach and they felt this was very fitting for their YMCA to represent the full region that we serve."

She said those in the rural areas will now be able to "lean on" the YMCA facility more. Looking at the growth and service expansion, Boucher described the organization's journey as "transformational."

The YMCA of Greater Saint John has been rebranded as the YMCA of Southwestern New Brunswick. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Saint John Coun. Barry Ogden has been a lifelong member of the YMCA. He said the new name is very representative of the population and the facility is extremely popular.

Ogden said Saint John has a high poverty rate, and the Y's location in the city makes it accessible for many.

He said he was first introduced to the facility years ago by his parents, so that he could meet new people after his family moved into the area from a different part of the town. He said ever since, he's gone there every day.

"Everybody's got a Y story, and that's my Y story."

Saint John Coun. Barry Ogden has been a member of the YMCA for most of his life. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

When asked if the city loses its identity with the facility now having a regional name, Ogden said he hasn't given it much thought.

"Everybody knows it's here, right, and we are in southwestern New Brunswick, and people will still just call it the Y, no matter what," he added.