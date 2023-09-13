Saint John garbage pickup delayed as striking city workers picket depots

A strike is delaying garbage collection in Saint John even though garbage collection workers are not the ones on strike.

Garbage pickup for residents in east Saint John was 20 hours late after about 140 clerical, administrative and support staff with the City of Saint John went on strike Tuesday. Compost collection was delayed even longer.

The workers, members of CUPE Local 486, are considered "inside" workers and perform desk duties such as answering customer service lines and processing permits, as well 911 dispatching.

They gave the city a final warning after a strike vote last week and say they did not get a better wage offer.

Brittany Doyle, president of Local 486, said Wednesday that workers can picket on any public property, and have chosen several garbage depots.

Garbage trucks parked on the side of Saint John's Fairville Boulevard got on the road and on their way after police asked pickets to get off the pavement. It's not clear why the trucks were parked on the side of the road to begin with. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

She said members of other unions, including garbage collection workers, have the right to not cross the picket line.

"We can stand there — as long as we're not blocking a public roadway — then we have full right to be there," she said.

Doyle said that on Wednesday morning, pickets were at several garbage depots as well as at city hall in the uptown and some water treatment operations. She said they chose those areas because they want to be heard.

"We can disrupt, obviously, that's the point of of picketing, you know, to slow things down just a little bit," she said. "There'd be a little bit of disruption."

Mayor Donna Reardon said the city is consulting with lawyers to figure out if this level of disruption is above board. She said it feels to her like "shenanigans."

"I just don't feel like that's fair ball," she said. "A strike is supposed to impact the workers and the people receiving the service. They're not going to be paid, we're not going to get service. It's not great for anybody.

"But when you start adding in, you know, trying to get support from other other locals et cetera, it just makes it very difficult."

On the city's west side, several garbage trucks were lined up on the side of Fairville Boulevard. It's not clear who made the decision to put them there, but striking members stood beside the trucks holding signs all morning. By 10 a.m. Wednesday, police had asked the pickets to leave because they can't be on a roadway. The trucks drove away.

Reardon said the city has been trying to move garbage equipment to different areas so picketers couldn't get to them, but that wasn't very effective.

"It didn't matter where that equipment was put. It seems like a picket line suddenly appeared there," she said.

On the first day of the strike, the City of Saint John social media accounts posted a photo of several trucks seemingly blocking garbage trucks from leaving a parking lot.

"We are working to address these activities and regret that it is causing further disruption to municipal services," the post said.

Striking inside workers were picketing around garbage-pickup equipmen. Some garbage collection workers, while not on strike, were not crossing picket lines. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Doyle said pickets can't force anyone to not cross the picket line and would listen to police if they're asked to move.

Wages are the sticking point in negotiations. Doyle said the city is not following its own policy of basing increases on a three-year rolling average of tax-base growth.

Reardon defended the wage offer, which was not made public, and said the city is following its new financial policy to cap wages within its means.

Wages rose almost 16 per cent from the beginning of a contract signed in 2015 and the end of the most recent contract, but Reardon said tax-base growth was about half that.

"We believe we have an excellent, fair offer on the table," she said the first day of the strike.