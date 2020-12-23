New Brunswick woman found dead in Caribbean island home

A Saint John woman living in St. Lucia has been found dead in her island home and a suspect has been arrested in connection with her death.

According to reports from several St. Lucia news outlets, the body of Nicole Dempster was found at about 11:10 p.m. on Sunday after officers with the Gros Islet police responded to a report of a homicide.

Dempster, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death cited as "blunt-force trauma to the head," the St. Lucia Times reported.

It is not known how long Dempster had lived on the island or what she did there.

Police in St. Lucia referred questions Wednesday afternoon to their press office, which was closed.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CBC News that consular officials are in contact with authorities in St. Lucia to gather additional information.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who was murdered in St. Lucia," spokesperson Jason Kung said in an email. "Consular services are being provided to the victim's family."

Because of the Privacy Act, Kung said, the consulate could not provide further information.

St. Lucia news outlets reported that a man was arrested on Monday and that he was known to Dempster. He cannot be named until charges are laid.

The homicide was one of four that occurred during a 48-hour period on the island.