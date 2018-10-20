Skip to Main Content
Saint John police investigate woman's death after fall from cliff

Police say a 36-year-old woman has died after falling off a cliff in Saint John.

Man, 39, in hospital in stable condition

The Canadian Press ·
Saint John police are investigating a woman's death after she and another person fell off a cliff at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday. (CBC)

The Saint John Police Force received a 911 call at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday about a woman and a man who fell off a cliff in a gravel pit in the Golden Grove Road area.

They say the woman died as a result of her injuries and a man, 39, remains in stable condition in hospital.

Police say they believe the fall was an accident, but the matter remains under investigation by the force's major crime unit. 

