Saint John police investigate woman's death after fall from cliff
Police say a 36-year-old woman has died after falling off a cliff in Saint John.
Man, 39, in hospital in stable condition
The Saint John Police Force received a 911 call at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday about a woman and a man who fell off a cliff in a gravel pit in the Golden Grove Road area.
They say the woman died as a result of her injuries and a man, 39, remains in stable condition in hospital.
Police say they believe the fall was an accident, but the matter remains under investigation by the force's major crime unit.