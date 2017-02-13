City of Saint John restores snow clearing for Silver Falls, cuts one side of 3 other streets

An east Saint John neighbourhood will be getting its sidewalk snow clearing back, but at the cost of three other streets losing snow clearing on one side.

At Saint John's common council meeting Monday, commissioner of transportation Michael Hugenholtz presented a new winter plan after the original received pushback from community members and a school district.

"Out of that conversation, we did make some adjustments," he said Monday.

The plan originally cut sidewalk snow clearing from the Silver Falls neighbourhood near McAllister Place mall, prompting accessibility and safety concerns. It cut snow clearing on Tim Street as well, which the Anglophone South School District took issue with because of its proximity to Glen Falls School.

The plan also restored snow plowing to both sides of Rothesay Avenue from Ashburn Lake Road to Russell Street because of the lack of nearby crosswalks.

As a tradeoff, snow clearing was cut from one side of Consumers Drive, Commerce Drive and Westmorland Street.

"We tried to balance it," he said. "We have some strict financial constraints this year. So we've looked at opportunities where we are servicing both sides and removed redundant sections wherever we could."

The Cty of Saint John has been making cuts in departments to deal with a $10 million deficit in the budget.

Hugenholtz previously told council there will be a reduction of staff and three sidewalk-clearing machines, meaning the city had to reduce the length of sidewalks to be cleared by about 16 kilometres. This added up to a cut of approximately six per cent.

On Monday Hugeholtz said this new change was more of a reshuffling of which sidewalks will go unplowed, so the percentage cut remains the same and the spending on snow management remains around $6 million.

"We're trying basically to do as much as we can within the budget that's been approved by council this year," he said.

The largest area impacted by the cuts will be the west side of Saint John. As part of the 16-kilometre cut, sidewalk clearing will be halted at 11 routes on the east side, four routes in the central peninsula, five on the north side and 12 routes on the west side.

Coun. Greg Norton, who represents west Saint John, said he's concerned about the impact this will have on the residents.

"Safe and accessible sidewalks on Gaelic Drive and Coster, and Rothesay Avenue, they matter," he said.

Hugeholtz said there will likely be no more changes to the snow management plan until staff see how these cuts will play out this winter.

We'll be watching very closely over the winter storms that we see this year and see that, in fact, we are able to maintain those levels as a service," he said.

As part of the overall changes, Hugenholtz said the city will have more street plows available overnight, so depending on the timing of a storm, this could mean clearer streets in the morning. He also said the city doubled its capacity to use liquid brine to stop snow from sticking to the road early on in a storm

Principal sent letter to council

Before staff decided to restore service to Tim Street, Glen Falls School principal Colleen Sullivan wrote a letter to council. In it, she said "major changes" because of COVID-19 meant there were more students walking and being picked up on that street.

Hugeholtz said the decision to restore sidewalk clearing came partly from conversations with the district.