High winds knock out power on the outskirts of Saint John

Strong winds overnight knocked out power for thousands of people who live in the suburban communities on the outskirts of Saint John.

More than 4,000 NB Power customers are without electricity, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of the outages are in the Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy region. The estimated restoration time is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The estimated restoration time for Carleton County, where about 300 customers are without power, is 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Tina Simpkin, CBC meteorologist, said the Saint John Airport recorded wind gusts between 80 and 90 kilometres overnight.

The high winds also caused a tree to fall on a house in Clarendon and downed power lines on Route 101. The Welsford Volunteer Fire Department responded to those two emergencies this morning.

NB Power also responded to the downed line.

In Sussex, excessive rain and wind caused flooding at Burton Park and in the Tim Hortons parking lot in the downtown around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The Town of Sussex said in a Facebook post that the river crested at 4:20 a.m. at a level of 18.70 metres.