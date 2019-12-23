Saint John seniors thankful to be home again 2 weeks after storm evacuation
Everyone expected be back in their apartments by Christmas Eve
Most of the people forced from their Saint John apartments two weeks ago because of strong winds were back again Monday.
Marg and Bob Dunbar, who have been living in a hotel room, said it's been a stressful time to be away from home so close to the holidays.
They're thankful to be allowed to go home this past weekend, Marg said.
"We're just happy to be home," she said. "It's made our day just to get home and everybody's been fabulous."
Powerful winds Dec. 10 ripped parts of the roofs off two buildings in the city.
All tenants of a 96-unit building on Heather Way in east Saint John and those in a 12-unit building on Ocean Court in west Saint John had to get out during the night.
The Dunbars spent Monday assessing the damage, which is minor, and getting comfy on their recliners by the Christmas tree.
"Just to get home and then sit on our chairs and enjoy our tree … this has made our Christmas now," Marg Dunbar said.
The Canadian Red Cross helped and housed 87 people from 58 apartments in the Heather Way building, the Red Cross said in a release.
Everyone from the lower five floors of the building received permission to move back in over the weekend, but electrical concerns were keeping about occupants on the sixth-floor occupants from going back.
The Red Cross said the building's owner hopes to know later Monday when tenants on the top floor can return.
At least 18 people from the Ocean Court building also received help from the Red Cross. Eight people from four apartments were still out of their homes Monday but expected to learn later in the day whether they can can go back by Christmas Eve.
A 'scary' night
Marg Dunbar said it was a "scary" experience seeing the roof pieces fall down on cars, but they were lucky their car was parked in the basement garage.
She said the evacuation was stressful but everyone was orderly and no one was pushing or rushing. She said she's grateful for all the help their received from their landlord and the Red Cross.
"We're a great city, everybody is welcoming and pretty much loving."
No injuries were reported from either incident.
With files from Roger Cosman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.