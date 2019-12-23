Saint John seniors thankful to be home again 2 weeks after storm evacuation

Most of the people forced from their Saint John apartments two weeks ago because of strong winds were back again Monday.

Marg and Bob Dunbar, who have been living in a hotel room, said it's been a stressful time to be away from home so close to the holidays.

They're thankful to be allowed to go home this past weekend, Marg said.

"We're just happy to be home," she said. "It's made our day just to get home and everybody's been fabulous."

More than 100 tenants were forced from their homes after high winds caused significant damage to the roofs of at least two apartment buildings in Saint John. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

Powerful winds Dec. 10 ripped parts of the roofs off two buildings in the city.

All tenants of a 96-unit building on Heather Way in east Saint John and those in a 12-unit building on Ocean Court in west Saint John had to get out during the night.

The Dunbars spent Monday assessing the damage, which is minor, and getting comfy on their recliners by the Christmas tree.

"Just to get home and then sit on our chairs and enjoy our tree … this has made our Christmas now," Marg Dunbar said.

The Canadian Red Cross helped and housed 87 people from 58 apartments in the Heather Way building, the Red Cross said in a release.

Everyone from the lower five floors of the building received permission to move back in over the weekend, but electrical concerns were keeping about occupants on the sixth-floor occupants from going back.

Marg Dunbar recalls the loud noises made by the wind pulling up pieces of roof from her apartment building and dropping them on cars below. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The Red Cross said the building's owner hopes to know later Monday when tenants on the top floor can return.

At least 18 people from the Ocean Court building also received help from the Red Cross. Eight people from four apartments were still out of their homes Monday but expected to learn later in the day whether they can can go back by Christmas Eve.

A 'scary' night

Marg Dunbar said it was a "scary" experience seeing the roof pieces fall down on cars, but they were lucky their car was parked in the basement garage.

Marg and Bob Dunbar said they didn't want to let the storm and evacuation ruin their Christmas, so they're leaning into the decoration and spirit this year now that they're back home. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

She said the evacuation was stressful but everyone was orderly and no one was pushing or rushing. She said she's grateful for all the help their received from their landlord and the Red Cross.

"We're a great city, everybody is welcoming and pretty much loving."

No injuries were reported from either incident.