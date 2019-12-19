Man dies of gunshot wound from west Saint John shooting

A man injured in a shooting on Saint John's west side last month has died, police say.

The unidentified individual was shot at a Duke Street West home in the early-morning hours of Nov. 17, Jim Hennessy, communications manager for the Saint John Police Force, said in a statement.

City police arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. to find the gunshot victim. He was taken to Saint John Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Hennessy said the man had succumbed to his injuries.

A 35-year-old man was arrested last month and charged with attempted murder, but Hennessy said the Crown prosecutor's office is "now reviewing the incident to identity new charges that will be filed in relation to this incident."

As a result of the investigation, officers on detail in the north end on Nov. 18 witnessed gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles shortly before 3 p.m. Two men and one woman were taken into custody a short time later.

The incident led police into a standoff with a barricaded suspect at a resident on Anglin Drive, leading to the closure of several north-end streets and putting a nearby school, daycare and nursing home on lock down.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody around 10 p.m. without incident, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the 35-year-old man accused in the Duke Street West shooting was arrested on the west side.