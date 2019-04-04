Meet the Saint Johner who's a 6-time maid-of-honour
Rachel Hogan says she doesn't really think about her own wedding that much
Anyone want a used bridesmaid dress? Rachel Hogan has you covered.
There's the vivid pink, strapless frock from when Jennifer McLaughlin got married.
The floor-length blue lace dress from bestie Charlotte Power's nuptials at the Saint John Marina.
The va-va-voom sequined gown from Amy Hilchie's Las Vegas wedding (officiated, memorably, by an Elvis impersonator.)
The single-shoulder navy number for her mom, Ann Chappell's vows.
The ruffled, plunging purple dress she donned as part of Erin Moir's bridal party.
"That's not even all of them," Hogan said. "I have another wedding this summer that I'm going to maid-of-honour for. I haven't picked out that dress just yet."
Friends of Hogan, 29, sometimes call her the ultimate maid of honour
The Saint Johner has filled the role not once, not twice, but six times — in addition to being a bridesmaid once, a guest at "nine or 10" weddings, and (as a child) a flower girl.
Her seventh wedding as maid-of-honour will be for friend Hilary Smith this August.
Given the planning, expense, travel, and soothing of jangled nerves required — some would call that a dubious honour.
But Hogan said she "loves being involved, [and] I guess I'm pretty good at it."
"There's a lot of organizing that goes into it with bridal showers and bachelorette parties, actual day-of events."
27 Dresses
The duties of a maid-of-honour, according to etiquette guru Emily Post, includes picking out dresses, organizing the bridal shower and bachelorette, witnessing the marriage certificate, helping at the reception, and whatever else comes up.
That more than half-a-dozen people consider Hogan their BFF, according to bride-to-be Hilary Smith, is a testament to her qualities as a friend.
Smith, who has known Hogan for two decades, compares her to Jane Nichols — the beautiful, self-sacrificing lead played by Kathryn Heigl in the 2008 romantic comedy 27 Dresses.
Heigel's character serves as the bridesmaid for 27 of her friends until she's swept off her feet in true rom-com fashion by a journalist (James Marsden), who writes a story about her.
"[The movie] 27 Dresses is basically the story of someone who is exactly like Rachel," said Hilary Smith.
"She's really thoughtful, really kind. Just kind of there for people in the ways that they need them to be.
"She is always up for an adventure. That's what brought her and I travelling around the world together."
Her love of weddings runs so deep that "we [even] went to London for the royal wedding."
Ice, Ice Baby
Participating in more than six ceremonies has allowed Hogan to hone her maid-of-honour skills to a level few women achieve.
She shies away from speeches — instead preferring to perform covers of cheesy nineties rap songs.
Her biggest hits have been her own versions of Ice, Ice Baby and the theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with lyrics customized for the newlyweds.
"For me, I'm generally very shy, not great at public speaking," Hogan said. "To me it's actually easier to do something funny and fun.
"I'm not a rapper."
No bridezillas
With wedding season fast approaching, she has a few dos and don'ts for less-seasoned maids.
First, "try and remember that even the little things that might seem silly to you can be a big deal when they're dealing with the stress of a wedding," said Hogan, who adds she's grateful none of her friends are Bridezillas.
Second, "the biggest thing [you] can do is help reduce that stress in any way — whether taking over some things on the day of, or helping co-ordinate things with family."
Most important — as anyone who's ever seen a wedding speech go seriously off the rails can attest — "don't drink too much," she said.
All the months of planning pay off, Hogan said, when the big day finally gets underway.
"I always just love hearing their vows … just seeing that emotion between two people and the love that we share," she said.
"That makes it all worth it."
Bouquet tally: 3
Hogan's services don't stop at the altar.
She works as a nurse in the labour and delivery department at the Saint John Regional Hospital, which means many of her friends who have gotten married are starting to have children, she said.
She was present when one of her brides gave birth, and another is due next month.
"So hopefully I'll be able to be there for that part, too," she said.
After participating in so many weddings, does Hogan ever consider what her own might look like?
"I don't really know," said Hogan, who has caught the bouquet at three receptions.
"I'm single, so I don't really think about it all that much. But I certainly have a lot of experience.
"If, or when, that day comes, I definitely will be prepared."
