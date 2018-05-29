2 years after start of water troubles, some west Saint John residents just can't win

Andrew Sabin is among the residents of west Saint John who recently spent thousands of dollars on water softeners made necessary because the city switched their source of water.

Now that he and the residents of six west side neighbourhoods are being switched back to softer, east side water, the water-softener purchase feels like money down the drain.

"I mean it's not many people can just go out and drop $3,500 on a water softener," Sabin said. "So it took time to be able to do that."

Residents learned Monday that the South Bay well field where they've been getting their water from lately was depleted to such a level that it could not keep up with demand.

Hard water caused damage

To lighten demand on the wells, two-thirds of residents on the west side will start getting their water from east Saint John in the fall.

The news came after the switch to the hard water from the well field two years ago had already caused pipe bursts and major damage for homeowners.

Sabin made the decision to install a softener after doing extensive research into how to deal with hard water. He said the mineral buildup caused his dishwasher to malfunction.

Several neighbourhoods in west Saint John (dark blue) will soon be receiving their drinking water from the city's east side treatment plant. (Saint John Water)

"Everything was coming out spotted like, heavily spotted not just spotted," he said. "I'm not talking like, 'Oh, I forgot to put some detergent in, my dishes aren't really clean,' like. These were really bad."

Max Kotlowski, owner of the Reversing Falls Restaurant, installed a $10,000 water-softening system after being told by the manufacturers of his appliances that they would stop working.

"The spray nozzle of the dishwasher got clogged up fast.," he said. "We were warned that our steamer and our special oven would need to have filter equipment on there, and we were warned that we better do something fast because we were going to be having damage."

The softener installed at the restaurant requires salt to keep it running.

Kotlowski said the bags are heavy and cost money, and the upkeep of the system has been a burden. He's excited to switch back to softer water from the east side so the restaurant won't have to use the system anymore.

Installing a softener

Richard Mercer, who used to own Culligan Water business before passing it on to his daughter, said the company's softeners cost between $1,500 and $2,200, depending on the quality and features customers are looking for.

He said Culligan has sold around 50 to residents on the west side, but people have also gone to local plumbers, Costco and Home Depot to purchase them as well.

The softener process uses a resin that collects minerals such as calcium and magnesium, so they don't stick to appliances and dishes. These particles are captured by the softener and build up over a week or two. Once a certain amount has built up, the softener regenerates itself overnight using salt to flush out the minerals so they don't clog up the softener.

There is no harm in using the system when water is already soft, but Mercer said the company typically would not install water softeners for use on water of the same quality as water coming from the east side supply.

"While many people would say all that's not overly hard water, people that have the water softeners would still find that an improvement in regards to soap and film on water fixtures and film and so on," he said.

Not Happy

Anne and Brian Grayson live on the west side of Saint John and have had issues with their water. They installed an electric water softener but found it didn't work very well. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Anne Grayson and her husband, Brian, had an old electric softener from when they were on a well system about 30 years ago. She said they tried using it on their current water, but it didn't work as well. She wants answers from the city.

"I'm not happy," she said. "The water's been terrible. And nobody's been here from the city to explain what all these people that bought water softeners and all these things for their pipes. What are they going to do for them?"

When asked, the city pointed to a Q&A section on its website. Under a subsection about water softeners, the city said the choice to install or uninstall a water softener is a personal one.

A class action lawsuit has been launched against the city by residents who were affected by the switch to hard water. Residents are part of the suit unless they opt out.