Saint John asks residents to flush pipes following water main break

The City of Saint John is asking some of its residents to run the taps in their homes because of a water main break that happened Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, the city said a water main broke in the uptown area, and residents in the uptown, north end including Millidgeville, and east side areas may need to flush their water lines occasionally over the next few days.

The city says the flushing only applies to people who have been away from their homes and not using their water in the last few days.

"This can be done by simply turning on each of the water taps for a few minutes," the city said.

"This will remove the water that has been sitting in the pipes while you were away and will draw cleaner, fresher water into your plumbing."

The city said people who have been at home and using the water do not need to flush their pipes.

CBC News has asked the city how the water main broke, and is waiting for a response.