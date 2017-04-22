Saint John seeking ideas for what to do with its vacant land

The City of Saint John is looking for ideas on how it can best make use of vacant land.

It's seeking community groups it can partner with to create or fix up recreational spaces, like neighbourhood parks, dog parks and community gardens.

"Anything that's recreational–based and is available to the public and is accessible to all members of the public would be an idea that could be put forward," said Tim O'Reilly, the city's deputy commissioner of parks and recreation,

O'Reilly said, although the city is open to all ideas, it would not provide funding for a project that would require maintenance beyond what the community could look after.

"We're leaving it up to the communities to decide … We're also asking the community to look after it after it's put in place."

Funding for the projects is available through the city's Land for Public Purpose (LPP) Trust Fund, which is meant to financially support community-led recreation projects on public lands.

The amount a project receives is dependent on the scope of the project and how much the community is being served by it, O'Reilly said.

A local project can receive up up to $5,000, a community project can get up to $10,000 and a city or regional project could receive up to $50,000 in funding. The funding cannot exceed more than 50 per cent of the project cost, however.

Just over $120,000 is available in the city's LPP fund to support new community projects.

The next deadline to submit an application to the city's Land for Public Purpose Trust Fund is Apr. 30.

Groups can apply by submitting written applications by email, or in person at 171 Adelaide St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.