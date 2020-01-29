Auditors' 'deep dive' into Saint John transit system hopes to save $2M

Saint John councillors have given approval for a major audit of the city's transit system, hoping to find up to $2 million in savings.

The councillors voted at Monday's meeting to hire the consulting firm Stantec to conduct the study.

The audit will cost $99,895, and according to the city is "being provided through the City's restructuring budget as it relates to sustainability."

Stantec has some experience in the area, completing a strategic plan for Fredericton's transit system in 2019.

Even though the goal is to find efficiencies, which could theoretically lead to a reduction in service, Coun. Donna Reardon said she views the report as a positive.

"I've always been opposed to cuts to the system because we've never had ... this sort of deep-dive into the operational structure, that's been assessed and audited, that we could have some information and data that we could actually make those cuts on," said Reardon.

Reardon said the Saint John Transit Commission works from a $12 million operating budget, with $5 million coming from fares, another $5 million coming from city funding. The city also carries about $2 million for debt servicing, to help with capital costs.

Searching for savings

Reardon said there are avenues the city could explore to find efficiencies, which wouldn't necessarily mean a reduction in service.

One option would be to fold the commission into the city operations to eliminate some duplication on the administrative side of the business.

Currently the commission runs at arms length from the city.

But Reardon says that would be complicated, especially because transit employees would have to become employees of the city.

Reardon also suggests taxis or other small vehicles could be an option for areas that see low ridership.

"We could use a cab for that, run it the same as a bus," said Reardon.

"Why not?"

Reardon admits there is some truth to the perception that the city's transit system isn't always convenient to use, but says its a 'chicken or the egg' situation.

"We could have a better, more efficient transit system if we had more users," said Reardon.

"And we could get more users, if we had a better and more efficient transit system."

The report, which Reardon said will have a public consultation component, is due to be complete by November.

Reardon said any changes should be rolled out shortly after that.