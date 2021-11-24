Saint John roads still covered in water, buses rerouted after rainstorm
Roads were closed Monday after heavy rain and were still affected Wednesday morning
The City of Saint John says three roads are still closed or partly covered in water after a rainstorm earlier this week.
On Monday and Tuesday, a storm brought up to 75 millilitres of rain in southern areas of New Brunswick. Roads were flooded and buses were rerouted in the Saint John area.
But two days after the rain stopped, some roads still have standing water, affecting traffic.
Some roads are flooded but still open and one is closed. In a notice to the public, the city asks people to drive carefully and to avoid the flooded areas.
As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. the following roads were still affected:
- End of Rothesay Avenue at the train bridge
- Ashburn Lake Road
- Simpson Drive: Closed between Golden Grove Road and Tim Street
Saint John Transit buses are also still affected. Route 31 will not be able to serve Simpson Drive between Broadway Avenue and Golden Grove Road, the transit authority said.
The route will instead go through Rothesay Avenue from Broadway Avenue. Buses are also still not serving the Glen Falls area.
The city asks people to make sure their catch basins are unblocked. It did not say how much longer the roads will be flooded.
