Saint John Transit to increase service hours in February

Saint John Transit will be increasing its service hours starting Feb. 3.

The changes will add trips to the most frequented routes. There will also be extended service on Saturdays.

Ian MacKinnon, the president and CEO of the Saint John Transit and Parking Commission, said the changes came after the commission gathered customer feedback in August.

A transit employee was placed on city buses for two weeks to talk to riders and gather information.

"We couldn't do everything that we collected from ridership feedback, but this is year one, so we added services to Saturday and we feel pretty good about it," MacKinnon said.

Saint John Transit CEO Ian MacKinnon said rider surveys helped the team design the new schedule changes. (Saint John Transit and Parking Commission)

Weekday service changes include additional trips during morning and afternoon rush hours to provide 15-minute interval service on routes connecting McAllister Place, East Point and Lancaster Mall, Fairville Boulevard Plaza, the University of New Brunswick Saint John and the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Harbour Bridge routes will now provide 30-minute service intervals until 6:45 p.m. and multiple route schedules were adjusted five minutes to allow for better connections.

No changes for past two years

MacKinnon said they noticed a significant increase in ridership after not adjusting the transit system for the past two years.

He said ridership is now up by 28,000 compared to last year.

MacKinnon said the transit team looked at the history of service changes and realized a cyclical pattern of reductions and additions. They decided to stabilize the system and observe what happened.

"The thought there is that people build their life around transportation, and if it's always changing, it's very difficult to do."

Weekend bus service will also be extended on Saturdays. (CBC)

With ridership up, MacKinnon said surplus revenue can be invested back into the system.

"We've protected what is working. And we took the feedback from our customer base and we've made it even better."

A master transportation plan

These changes are part of a larger master transportation plan the City of Saint John has adopted, MoveSJ.

The 10-year strategy covers everything from pedestrian and vehicle traffic to a parking strategy.

As part of the plan, the transit commission has been tasked with creating yearly service plans for the city bus system.

"We needed to get enough information and feedback to do that," MacKinnon said.

"There was some aha moments for the transit team, things that we didn't know."

MacKinnon said he will suggest rider surveys every two years.