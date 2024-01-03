It costs more to ride the bus in Saint John: New year starts with fare hike

Saint John Transit has increased its single-ride bus fares to $3 across the board, from $2.75, $2.50 for seniors.

The city says this is the first cash-fare hike in more than 10 years, while "other fare categories will also increase for the first time in seven years," according to the city's website.

Ian MacKinnon, director of transit and fleet services, says the increase is to address the gap between operating costs and revenue.

"For every dollar of operating costs, we collected 45 cents in revenue up until 2019, when the pandemic hit," he said.

"And it dropped to around 34 cents and a half. And then the next year was 35 cents and a half and [in] 2023, we're up to around 37. We never got back to 45 cents."

MacKinnon said fuel and insurance costs, wages and other financial pressures have led to increasing the rates.

Ian Mackinnon, director of transit, says the increase aims to bridge a gap between revenue and operating costs that has steadily widened since before the pandemic. (City of Saint John)

"As we analyze this, it's a learning for us. We should have kept up with the consumer price index all the way along. We didn't. We're going to going forward," he said.

"We were due and we just don't have a choice but to do that."

Riders want more services

Some commuters say they are not bothered by the cash-fare hike, but they hope increased revenue will lead to a wider range of services and area coverage.

Connie Hachey is a frequent rider. She says the overall value is worth what she pays.

"With the price of everything going up, I think it's deserved that they do go up a little bit," she said.

"It's only a quarter for the bus fare. There was $2.75, now it's $3 and a lot of people have put in the $3 anyway, I've seen that. So in my opinion, I think it's a great idea."

WATCH | Saint John's transit director blames fare hike on rising costs: Saint John Transit is raising bus fares to $3 Duration 1:14 Ian MacKinnon, director of transit and fleet, says higher operational costs triggered the need for the increase, and Saint Johners want to see money used for improved services, such as more bus routes and longer hours.

While Hachey said the system is improving, she hopes the added revenue will bring increased service, particularly in late evening and during peak hours.

"When the schools are in and the universities are in, it's hard to get on the bus," Hachey said.

"And where I use the handicap part of it for my walker and stuff, it makes a difference when they're not really crowded.

Connie Hachey says the value is worth what she pays and hopes the fare increase will lead to more buses, especially during peak periods. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Meka Parent uses the FLEX on-demand service, which is intended to bring public transit to areas with low ridership and limited scheduled stops.

That service, she says, has left her in the cold.

"Sometimes it says that you can book it for any time, but that's not really true. I book it — I want it in like an hour and it says 'There's a bus 3 hours from now,'" she said.

"It's like, I'm already late for work so I just walk and it's a pain in the butt, especially in the cold."

Parent hopes that the additional money will result in a more convenient bus system for people in the city and help the transit company address long waits.

Geoffrey Bourque uses the FLEX service, saying it's as good as a taxi and much cheaper.

Geoffrey Bourque says he hopes to see buses in underserviced areas of the city. (Graham Thompson/CBC )

"I think it's still a good option for people that need something cheaper. So I still think even the 25 cent increase is — I don't think it's too much to ask for other people," he said.

Bourque hopes with more revenue coming in the city can bring more buses to different parts of the city.

MacKinnon says the commission hopes that the added revenue can also add more "frequency" to certain areas of the city's fixed route system.

"Key areas are the higher-frequency areas: UNB, the hospital to uptown, Lancaster Mall to uptown, NBCC SJ to uptown," he said.