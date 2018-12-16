Saint John commute slowed by 2 major projects at Rothesay Avenue

Two major road projects are creating traffic headaches for commuters in Saint John.

Paving work is being done on Route 1, and in the same general area, part of Rothesay Avenue is closed while crews work under the train bridge there.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which is doing the work on Rothesay Avenue, said construction should wrap up by Nov. 23.

"We're adding basically paving, signing and lighting, traffic signals," said Brad Mullin, senior engineer for the department in the Saint John district.

"Delays were expected. However, I guess it's improving of infrastructure and improving of safety. In the end, we'll have smoother traffic flows and we should have a lot safer roadway."

Mullin said the work is difficult because there is a variety of infrastructure along Rothesay Avenue, including underground drainage, fibre optic cables, a storm sewer, a sanitary sewer and gas lines.

"It's sort of like threading a needle there for some of our underground work," he said. "The challenge there is to avoid all the existing infrastructure."

Overlapping work

Gateway Operations, which is responsible for Route 1 between St. Stephen and River Glade, is doing milling and paving on the highway in the general area of the Rothesay Avenue exit.

Gateway Operations spokesperson Emily Richard said the work is on schedule and is expected to be done by Oct. 4.

"I'm not really sure if there are other routes people can take at this time without being impacted by some kind of roadwork," Richard said.

Both the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Gateway Operations knew the projects would be going on at the same time.

"We do participate in a group meeting with the municipalities and the province in the spring," Richard said. "It's more of a communication of courtesy and awareness, and it's really not intended to alter each party's plan."