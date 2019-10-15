Saint John passes budget with lowest property tax rates in 24 years

Saint John city council has approved its 2022 budget, including a recommendation to reduce property tax rates by 7.5 cents.

The budget passed unanimously at Monday's council meeting with no discussion.

In 2022 the city will be operating at a budget of $164 million. According to council reports, this is a 4.7 per cent increase from last year's budget.

Councillors approved a tax rate decrease from $1.785 to $1.71 per $100 of assessed value. This is the lowest rate since 1998, the report said.

But rising assessments mean the new rate will still lead to an increase of two per cent in the city's property tax revenues, with Saint John expecting to raise $129 million next year.

The $164 million operating budget will be funded by a provincial grant, reserves, Saint John Energy revenue and COVID-19 relief funding.

Provincial funding has been reduced by approximately $392,000, the report said, but will still add $17.8 million to the coffers.

Reserves will contribute $2.4 million, the Birch Hill Wind Farm Project will bring in $500,000, and COVID relief funding will add up to $1.9 million.

The city will be using federal COVID-19 relief funding to pay for the $990,000 deficit carried forward from 2020, as well as $870,000 of lost parking income.

Additional funds include $1.1 million from the LNG facility commercial property taxes, and $13 million from city revenue.

Where will the money be spent?

The biggest line in the city's spending budget is public safety, with $56 million for police, fire, bylaw officers and other services. This line has increased by two per cent compared to last year.

Spending on growth and community services was increased by five per cent, partly due to affordable housing projects and building incentives.

The biggest percentage increase in spending will be on utilities and infrastructure services, which is up by 18 per cent to $1.02 million. The increase is because of two short term contracted engineering positions to work on parks and playground improvements, and HVAC improvements at TD Station. The city is also spending $600,000 on storm services.

The public works and transportation budget is set at $39 million, two per cent more than last year.