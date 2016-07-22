Saint John man admits to fatally stabbing woman renting room to him

A Saint John man has admitted to fatally stabbing Tammy Boratynec, a 43-year-old woman whose body was found in her backyad in the summer of 2016.

Mark Andrew Carty was arrested in July 2021 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boratynec.

On Monday, Carty's lawyer James McConnell said his client is pleading guilty to manslaughter.

No family members on either side were present in court Monday. Three men with the Saint John Police Force observed the proceedings.

Carty sat still in the prisoners' dock wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue medical mask. When Justice Kathryn Gregory asked him if he understood that manslaughter comes with a maximum of life in prison, he said, "Yes, your honour."

When she asked how he pleaded, he said, "Guilty, your honour."

The admitted facts

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee read out an agreed statement of facts outlining what happened in the hours before Boratynec was killed at her home in east Saint John.

Carty was renting a room in Boratynec's apartment in 2016, she said. They were not in a romantic relationship and did not know each other before Carty moved in.

In the early morning hours of July 17, 2016, Carty and Boratynec were having an argument.

"They were both at home and consuming alcohol," Knee said.

As a result of the argument, Boratynec said she was evicting Carty. At 1:45 a.m., she called the police to have him removed. When police arrived Boratynec said Carty was stealing her beer and cigarettes and she wanted him out.

Carty denied stealing anything and told police he could stay at a friend's apartment. Police drove Carty to the apartment, but when they dropped him off, he started walking back to the apartment on Melrose street.

"He didn't want to confront Ms. Boratynec," Knee read, but he wanted to get his bicycle and his backpack with his personal belongings from his room.

He entered the bedroom through the window, just before Boratynec opened the bedroom door.

"He reacted by grabbing a paring knife," Knee read.

Saint John police taped off the area around the Melrose Street propety where Boatynec was found dead. (Kashmala Fida/CBC)

Carty stabbed Boratynec five times in the chest with the knife, Knee said. Boratynec walked to the backyard and collapsed there, where she died.

When Carty went outside and realized the injuries were fatal, he left the scene and threw the knife in a dumpster.

A neighbour later discovered Boratynec's body and called 911.

Arrested after undercover operation

The agreed statement of facts says Carty was the main suspect in the investigation. He was arrested shortly after the death and questioned for a day. The statement said Carty refused to give a statement and observed his right to remain silent. Police released him.

Years later, Carty was arrested again after police went undercover "to illicit a confession," the statement says.

"He gave statements to undercover officers confessing his responsibility," Knee read from the agreed facts.

"He gave a further statement when he was arrested … during which he again said he was responsible and expressed remorse for his actions."

Carty has been going through a pretrial process while in custody. The change in plea comes after his lawyers filed a challenge alleging police contravened Carty's charter rights in the undercover investigation that led to his arrest.

This application is now moot since Carty admitted to the crime.

Cardy has been in custody since his arrest. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 4.

Justice Kathryn Gregory also placed a publication ban on the nature of Boratynec's employment and on a crime scene photo.